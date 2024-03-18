Teacher transferred for allegedly selling higher grade

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A physical education teacher at a school in Muang district of this northeastern province was transferred to an inactive post pending an investigation into an allegation that he took a bribe from a student in exchange for a better grade.

Chatchawal Wongjon, deputy mayor of Nakhon Ratchasima municipality, said on Monday that the teacher was moved to the educational division at the municipal office as a probe committee was looking into the case.

Mr Chatchawal, who supervises schools under the jurisdiction of the municipality, is chairing the investigation panel. The investigation would be done straightforwardly, he said.

Earlier it was alleged that the physical education teacher at the well-known school demanded a grade 9 student pay him 200 baht to pass an examination in his subject.