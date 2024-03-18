Thais in Osaka advised to wear masks during measles scare

Tourists join local people in buying fresh food at Kuromon Ichiba Fish Market in Osaka. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Thais visiting or living in Osaka are advised to wear masks when outside or on public transport following the detection of cases of measles in the Japanese city, the Thai consulate in Osaka said on Monday.

The Osaka Prefecture announced it had found two people infected with measles, raising the total number of cases of the highly infectious virus in Japan to eight, including those found in Tokyo.

Japan eradicated the disease in 2015 but it has recently re-emerged.

One of the cases in Osaka was found on March 1 when a patient developed symptoms after arriving in Osaka on Feb 24 from Abu Dhabi on Etihad flight EY830, the consulate said.

Osaka is a popular destination for Thai travellers. It has one of the largest comunities of Thais living in Japan.



