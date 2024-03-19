Five boats smuggling oil caught off Sattahip

Police wait to inspect one of the five seized vessels carrying untaxed oil as it approaches a pier in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied/Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Five coastal vessels carrying 400,000 litres of contraband oil were intercepted and seized in the Gulf of Thailand, off Sattahip district in this eastern province, on Tuesday morning.

A joint patrol of marine and Crime Suppression Division police intercepted five suspect vessels about 100 nautical miles from the Sattahip shore about 7am.

A search found they were carrying more than 400,000 litres of untaxed oil in total. The vessels and crews were taken into custody and their cargoes impounded. The five crews were handed over to Sattahip police for legal action.

The investigation into the smuggling operation was being extended, police said.