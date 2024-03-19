Bus crash kills drivers, 44 passengers hurt

The double-decker operated by Lotusphibul Tours lies overturned after hitting a sign post on the Mittraphap Highway in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Hook 31 rescue foundation)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The two drivers on a long-haul bus were killed and 44 passengers injured when it hit a steel support for a road sign in Muang district early Tuesday morning.

The double-decker, operated by Lotusphibul Tours, was on the way from Bung Kan to Bangkok.

The Hook 31 rescue foundation reported the accident happened in Muang district about 2am. The bus slammed into a steel leg supporting a sign showing destination directions.

Both the driver and relief driver were killed by the impact and 44 passengers were injured, 12 of them from Laos, the announcement said.

Police at Pho Klang said four injured passengers were in serious condition and were admitted to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. The others were treated for injuries and discharged.

Police said the bus had left Nakhon Ratchasima 2 bus terminal after a meal break, heading to Bangkok. It appeared the driver had lost control at a curve while descending to a bridge crossing the northeastern rail track.

Lotusphibul Tours operates on some northeastern routes under a concession from the state-owned Transport Co, including the Bangkok-Bung Kan route. All long-haul bus services must carry two drivers, for passenger safety.