Singer complains face used for deepfake pornography

Singer Violette Wautier speaks to reporters when she filed the complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Singer Violette Wautier complained to police on Tuesday that her face was being used for deepfake pornographic pictures and videos.

The 30-year-old Thai-German entertainer was accompanied by her lawyer when she filed the charge at the police Technology Crime Suppression Division. She said that her face was being used without her consent, on other people's bodies, in both still pictures and video being spread online.

She said her fans had seen the porngraphy and sent it to her. It was of deep concern to her and she had to file the complaint to protect herself.

"I was shocked in the first place. As a woman, I feel bad about it and I was afraid that I could be misunderstood," Ms Wautier said.

She warned people not to forward the material to others because that was illegal.

She advised other victims of such malpractice to file complaints with police, so that those responsible could be punished.