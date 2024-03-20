Special court planned to handle cybercrime

The Courts of Justice (CoJ) will create a new division to handle cases involving cyber and technology crime specifically.

According to a CoJ announcement made on the Royal Gazette website on Monday, the new division will improve the Criminal Court's efficiency in handling such cases.

As part of that, the new cyber and technology crime division will also support law enforcement in urgent operations, according to the announcement.

Crime involving computer technology has become much more complicated and fast-evolving, said the CoJ statement, on why the new division is needed.

The evidence in these crimes is mostly in electronic format, which requires special skills, especially when extracting and gathering it for to be used in court proceedings, the statement said.

The new division is also expected to help speed up the process of approving court warrants to accommodate cybercrime suppression authorities.

The statement said the new division will handle all criminal cases involving the use of computer technology in a felony, except for cases that mainly concern the Narcotics and Human Trafficking Divisions of the Criminal Court.

The new division is also responsible for processing petitions submitted to the Criminal Court for a court order in a police investigation into an alleged violation of the computer crime law, the personal information protection law, and the cyber security protection law, said the statement.

A criminal judge will be appointed as the chief of the technology crime division.

Other judges with sound experience in handling technology crime cases will be assigned to work in this new division, said the statement.