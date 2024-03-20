Big casino raided, hundreds arrested

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, left, inspects the raided casino in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi late Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

NONTHABURI: A 100-strong team of provincial officials raided a large casino in Bang Yai district late Tuesday night, arrested about 300 gamblers and seized around 60 million baht in cash and betting chips.

The gambling den was operating in premises behind a tall steel fence around one-rai of land in Phra Pin 3 housing estate in tambon Bang Mae Nang. The fence hid it from view.

The casino included air-conditioned and VIP zones. It was being expanded and about 60 surveillance cameras were installed.

The officials seized gambling chips worth about 50 million baht from the tables and 10 million baht in cash found in a wall safe.

Ronnarong Thipsiri, inspector-general of the provincial administration department, said they had received complaints from people who said the casino had opened late last year. There were three-door entranceways with locks, and many exits through which gamblers could flee. During the raid, officials had surrounded the place and blocked all exits.

Mr Ronnarong said they arrested about 300 gamblers, casino employees and the Thai operator. They also found records showing more than 100 million baht in bets being handled each day

"It is the biggest casino that we have raided," the provincial inspector-general said.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also made an appearance during the raid. He said the casino was clearly intended to be permanent. He would find out if it operated because local officials turned a blind eye to its presence