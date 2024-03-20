Teacher Preecha gets jail sentence in lottery tickets dispute

Teacher Preecha Kraikruan, right, arrives at Kanchanaburi Provincial Court for judgement on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Kanchanaburi Provincial Court on Wednesday sentenced local teacher Preecha Kraikruan to two years in jail for falsely accusing a retired policeman who won the first lottery prize in 2017 of stealng the tickets.

The court initially set the prison term at three years, then commuted it to two years without suspension because the 56-year-old teacher of Buddhism had given useful testimony.

The teacher's former lawyer Worayuth Boonwongsai was acquitted on related charges. Preecha's current lawyer applied for his client's release on bail pending appeal.

In February 2018, Preecha was arrested at his school over his prior lawsuit accusing Pol Lt Jaroon Wimool for theft and receiving stolen property.

Preecha claimed that he was the real owner of the five lottery tickets that won a first prize totalling 30 million baht on Nov 1, 2017. He allaged he had bought and then lost the tickets in late October 2017.

Pol Lt Jaroon, who had the tickets, sued Preechan for falsely accusing him of a crime.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed Preecha's claim of ownership of the prize-winning tickets.

Pol Lt Jaroon, 68, had long ago claimed the 30-million-baht prize from the Government Lottery Office and received 29.85 million baht after tax. He is a native of tambon Ban Phraek in Kanchanaburi's Muang district as is Preecha, who was employed as a teacher of Buddhism at Thepmongkol Rangsee School in Muang district.