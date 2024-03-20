Police chief hands all 'Big Joke' cases over to NACC

Denies any conflict with his embattled deputy and possible successor

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, left, with his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn during the press conference at police headquarters on Wednesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol said on Wednesday he is handing all legal cases involving his deputy Surachate Hakparn over to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, hoping to end the impression of conflict within the Royal Thai Police Office.

Pol Gen Torsak announced his decision to reporters at police headquarters. His deputy Pol Gen Surachate, alias Big Joke, was also present.

"All cases (against Pol Gen Surachate) will be sent to the NACC, which is a neutral organisation, so that justice can be guaranteed... This is to prevent any image of conflict. We have no conflict," Pol Gen Torsak said.

The national police chief said he had informed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of his decision. The prime minister oversees the police.

He denied suggestions he wanted to prevent Pol Gen Surachate succeeding him as commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police.

Pol Gen Torsak said he had no conflict with Pol Gen Surachate, who is the senior candidate for the position when Pol Gen Torsak retires on Sept 30.

"As the national police chief, I always say that we must remain above conflict. Do not interpret that as meaning there is conflict within the Royal Thai Police Office," Pol Gen Torsak said.

Pol Gen Surachate said Pol Gen Torsak took him to the prime minister to discuss the matter, and he and the police chief shared the same view - that they should focus on working in the public's best interests.

"Today the national police chief wants to stop all conflict in the organisation. So, everyone from the first deputy police chief down to all non-commissioned officers in the Royal Thai Police Office have only one commander, who is the national police chief," Pol Gen Surachate said.

"As the NACC is taking over the matter, any summons, if there are any, will be the responsibility of the NACC... We won't talk about the old matter anymore. Now, we must work only in the public's best interests," Pol Gen Surachate said.

The national police chief and his deputy have made frequent headlines amid reports that Pol Gen Surachate could be charged with money laundering in connection with networks of online gambling websites.

On Sunday Bangkok police attached a notice to the gate of Pol Gen Surachate's residence in Laksi district, requiring him to acknowledge a money-laundering charge in connection with a suspected gambling website network.That same day, Pol Gen Surachate questioned the legality of the legal action against him.

On Monday Pol Gen Torsak told reporters that if his deputy ignored repeated summonses, he could face an arrest warrant and suspension from duty. Moreover, he said, he expected the cases concerning Pol Gen Surachate would be concluded before his retirement.

At a press conference on Tuesday, lawyers acting for Pol Gen Surachate said there were ongoing attempts to discredit Pol Gen Surachate because he was in line to succeed the national police chief.