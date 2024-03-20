Russian woman allegedly kicked pregnant store owner

Tourist became upset when told to remove her shoes

The Russian woman, identified only as Alena, 40, apologises to pregnant store owner Satika, 34, for kicking her on the leg. (Photo: Satika Oz Facebook and Koh Phangan Facebook)

A Russian woman has been arraigned on a charge of assault after allegedly kicking a pregnant store owner in the leg on Koh Phangan, in Surat Thani province.

Police said they will also ask the immigration bureau to revoke her visa.

Police arraigned the 40-year-old Russian, identified only as Alena, in Koh Samui Provincial Court on Wednesday.

She had earlier been taken to Koh Phangan police station on Tuesday for questioning over the alleged assault.

The 34-year-old complainant, named only as Ms Satika, owns a store selling souvenirs and natural products on Koh Phangan, and is eight-months pregnant. She filed a charge with police on Tuesday afternoon, alleging the Russian woman kicked her in the right leg.

Ms Alena was charged with assault causing physical and mental harm under Section 295 of the Criminal Code. The offence carries a jail term of up to two years and/or fine up to 40,000 baht.

Ms Alena was accompanied by a male compatriot when being taken to Koh Samui Provincial Court. She refused to answer reporters' questions and appeared upset when they took photos of her, before entering a police vehicle.

It is alleged that around 1pm on March 18, the woman entered Ms Satika's store on Koh Phangan wearing shoes and holding a plastic container of coffee. A sign on the door said people entering the store must take off their shoes.

Ms Satika alleges she told Ms Alena in English to take off her shoes, but she ignored her request.

When she repeated the request, the woman allegedly became upset and kicked her twice on the right leg, before walking out. (continues below)

The accused Russian woman enters the a store on Koh Phangan wearing shoes. A sign on the front door said no entry if wearing shoes. (Photo: Satika Oz Facebook and Koh Phangan Facebook)

Ms Santika immediately called police, who tracked down the woman and took her to Koh Phangan police station to hear charges.

During questioning, Alena allegedly admitted to kicking Ms Satika and apologised to her. She said had her period that day and it made her hot tempered.

Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong ordered investigators to proceed with the case and press charges. The victim would receive assistance according to the law.

Police would also ask the Surat Thani immigration office to consider revoking Ms Alena's visa, he said.

Ms Satika said on Wednesday there were two foreign customers inside her store when Ms Alena entered still wearing her shoes. She had told her to take off her shoes because she sold organic herbal products and she wanted to keep the place clean.

The woman became upset and abusive before kicking her twice on the right leg, according to Ms Satika.

She was shocked and covered her stomach with her hands because she was eight months pregnant. Her mother had asked the woman to leave the store.

She accepted the Russian’s apology but said she would let police proceed with the case, to prevent such a thing happening again.