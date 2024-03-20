PM sees Thai buffaloes as new 'soft power'

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tentatively touches the horn of white water buffalo Ko Muang Phet at Government House on Wednesday morning, accompanied by owner Jittanart Limthongkul, second left. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin sees the phlegmatic water buffalo as a form of Thai "soft power", to be used in international promotions and with the potential to increase national income.

The prime minister was quick to adopt the idea when it was suggested to him by representatives of the Association of Thai Buffalo Breeders at Government House on Wednesday morning.

The breeders also brought Ko Muang Phet, the world's biggest white water buffalo, to meet the prime minister. The buffalo is four years old, weighs 1.5 tonnes and stands 1.8 metres high.

Jittanart Limthongkul, owner of the buffalo and of Vanasuwan Farm Co, said he would like the government to use Thai buffaloes in projecting soft power. On Tuesday he displayed Ko Muang Phet on Phra Athit Road, and the animal drew the attention from many tourists, he said.

He planned to bring several giant buffaloes, including Ko Muang Phet, to the Songkran water festival on Khao San Road on April 13 and 14. He said the prime minister advised him to ensure public safety. Water buffaloes were not aggressive and they liked water, he said.

Prime Minister Srettha said he would promote Thai buffaloes as a soft power, and he was sure tourists would be thrilled to see them as part of the Songkran festival next month.

The prime minister ordered the government spokesman and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to work out a programme to show Thai buffaloes in China in May.

Mr Srettha later wrote on X that there was room to develop the Thai buffalo industry. He said Ko Muang Phet was valued at 18 million baht .

"If giant buffaloes take part in roadshows in China and Vietnam, their value will rise abruptly," the prime minister wrote.

Mr Srettha added that he foresaw the development of related products such as buffalo milk and buffalo placenta and grassland farming, which would all produce income for farmers - possibly three times as much as growing rice.