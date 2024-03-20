Police chief Torsak, deputy Surachate transferred to inactive posts

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol speaks to reporters following his sudden transfer to the PM's Office on Wednesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday abruptly transferred national police chief Torsak Sukvimol and his deputy Surachate Hakparn to the PM’s Office, in a move to end the mounting rift within the Royal Thai Police Office.

The prime minister then appointed deputy national police chief Kitrat Panphet the acting police chief.

Earlier in the day, Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate had shared a vehicle when going to a meeting with Mr Srettha.

Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the prime minister, on Wednesday confirmed the transfers of the two top police officers to assist with work at the PM’s Office.

The prime minister had issued the order transferring the two top police generals after his meeting with them on Wednesday morning, Dr Prommin said. (continues below)

Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn answers reporters' questions following his transfer to the PM's Office. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The transfers would help end the rift in the police force. If it came to nothing, they could later return to work as normal, the PM’s secretary-general said.

On Wednesday morning, Pol Gen Torsak had announced he was handing all legal cases involving his deputy Surachate "Big Joke'' over to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, hoping to end the impression of conflict within the RTPO. Both were later called in to see the prime minister.

The two senior-most police generals have been in the headlines recently amid reports that Pol Gen Surachate could be charged with money laundering in cases connected with online gambling networks.

Pol Gen Kitrat confirmed he had been assigned the role of acting national police chief.

He said a letter from the prime minister appointing him acting national police chief would be delivered to the Office of the Police Secretary on Wednesday. He declined to go into further detail.

The prime minister would have a meeting on Thursday with police at the level of commander throughout the country, to explain his policy for the police force, Pol Gen Kitrat said.