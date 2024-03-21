Couple clears first hurdle in Ponzi case

'Baitoey' and her DJ husband were acquitted by the Criminal Court.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday acquitted celebrity couple Pattanapon "DJ Man" Minthakhin and his singer wife Suteewan "Baitoey" Kunchorn of alleged fraud and connections to the multi-billion-baht Forex-3D Ponzi case.

They were among nine suspects accused of breach of contract and fraud by two Ponzi scheme victims. Other suspects included RMS Famelia Co Ltd, Ponzi scheme founder Apirak Kothi, Kittichet Chaidet, Miti Pay Co Ltd, Sitthanat Pho-ngern, Supinyo Meesomprach, and Nico Wokurka.

The court found insufficient evidence linking the financial transactions to the Ponzi scheme, with only one picture presented as evidence.

Lawyer Amorn Kuson noted the distinction with another case filed by prosecutors based on evidence from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), as this case was brought by the victims.

The legal team plans to request bail for Pattanapon.

The Forex-3D scheme, enticing thousands with false promises of high returns, was orchestrated by Apiruk Kothi, who was arrested in January 2021.

The celebrity couple remain among the 16 suspects accused by the DSI of involvement in the Forex-3D Ponzi scam.