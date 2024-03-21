Power off plea for Earth Hour

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt is inviting Bangkokians to stop using electricity for one hour this Saturday to help reduce global warming, along with 7,000 other cities around the world taking part in "Earth Hour 2024."

Mr Chadchart stressed the need to raise public awareness of global warming, saying the problem directly affects people's lives. He attributed global warming largely to greenhouse gas emissions, from energy consumption and carbon dioxide from vehicles.

Earth Hour 2024 will take place in 7,000 major cities in 190 countries worldwide, including Bangkok, on March 23 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm local time in each city, he said.

Bangkok's participation in last year's Earth Hour resulted in a 36-megawatt reduction in electricity usage and a 5.2-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide.