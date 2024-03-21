Hong Kong man caught as Phuket tour guide

Police say suspect has no work permit

Wong Tsz Kin, a Hong Kong national, centre, is arrested in Phuket for illegally running a tour firm and working as a tour guide. The suspect and the officers seen in the photo have their faces blurred by police. (Photo: Phuket tourist police)

PHUKET: A Hong Kong man has been arrested and charged for allegedly running a tour company and working as a tour guide in this resort island province.

Wong Tsz Kin, 31, was arrested at a car park near Phuket Big Buddha, officially known as Phra Phutta Ming Mongkol Eknakakiri, on Nakkerd Hill in tambon Karon of Muang district around 5pm on Tuesday, said tourist police.

Mr Wong was charged with working as a tour guide without a tour guide licence, illegally running a tour company, and being a foreign national working without a work permit.

According to police, the suspect had sold tour packages to Chinese tourists online. When they arrived, he drove a car to pick them up and worked as a tour guide, taking them to tourist attractions on the island.

He was handed over to police investigators at Karon station for legal action.