Tinder ad offends women

Billboards used to publicise dating app in Korat called out for bad taste

A billboard promoting the Tinder dating app proclaims “Nakhon Ratchasima’s Tasty Treats”, with a choice of phad mi Korat (a local noodle dish) and phu sao Korat (Korat girls). The latter features a green check mark. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The popular dating app Tinder has met its match in Nakhon Ratchasima, in the form of angry local women denouncing a billboard campaign that compares them to tasty food.

One of the billboards is located on a building in the centre of Muang district, less than 500 metres away from the statue of Thao Suranari, a local heroine.

The billboards display text in Thai that hail “Nakhon Ratchasima’s Tasty Treats”, with a choice of phad mi Korat (a famous local noodle dish) and phu sao Korat (Korat girls). The first carries a red X while the latter has a green check mark.

Such a comparison is disrespectful towards women, says Chanyanut Surachat, leader of the Korat Women’s Rights Protection group, who is demanding that the billboards be taken down.

Ms Chanyanut said local women are proud of their identity as descendants of Thao Suranari, known locally as Lady Mo.

“Women should be treated with respect, not only in this province but also in other areas,” she said.

Prom Noktajan, a local folk song artist, said that using the word “tasty” to describe local women is inappropriate, as it has a hint of sexual suggestion.