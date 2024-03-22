King's drawings feature Dhamma principles

His Majesty the King has released a new set of cartoon drawings featuring Buddhist teachings, which he wanted to share with all Thais, according to a bulletin from the Royal Office.

As a devout Buddhist and upholder of religions, His Majesty the King has carried out numerous tasks to promote and support Buddhism so that all Buddhists can benefit from the Dhamma principles taught by the Buddha, the bulletin said.

The monarch has attached importance to spreading Dhamma principles to all Buddhists in the country so they can learn and practise them to end their suffering by attaining wisdom and enlightenment, which is Buddhism's ultimate goal.

According to the Royal Office, the teachings featured on the drawings are based on the Dhammanava approach of Phra Jaruvanno Bikkhu, or Phra Ajarn Ton, in Chiang Rai.

Teachings featured in His Majesty's drawings include the importance of recollecting the virtues of the Triple Gems while practising meditation, contemplating the body in six stages, the need to watch one's emotions, comprehending the Four Noble Truths, the Eightfold Noble Path, and the trust in the awakening of the Buddha.