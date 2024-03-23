Arrest warrant threat for 'Big Joke'

Surachate: Links to gambling ring

Police are considering seeking an arrest warrant against deputy national police chief Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn should he fail to respond to a summons submitted for the second time on Friday at his home addresses and current workplace.

It was issued after investigators discovered a connection between Pol Gen Surachate's financial transactions and BNK Master, an online gambling network which was busted last year. Three other officers and a civilian have already been arrested.

Thung Song Hong and Tao Poon police presented the first summons to Pol Gen Surachate's residence in Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 60 on Thursday to require him to appear at Metropolitan Police Division 2 to acknowledge a money laundering-related charge.

That received no response as Pol Gen Surachate was reportedly on a family vacation.

The summons was then resubmitted yesterday to his Vibhavadi Rangsit house as well as his Songkhla residence and workplace at the Office of the Prime Minister's Permanent Secretary.

It demands he acknowledge the charge at Metropolitan Police Division 2 next Tuesday or an arrest warrant will be considered, police said.

Pol Gen Surachate told the media by phone he had informed national police chief Torsak Sukvimol and Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, about his annual leave. He will return from the United Kingdom on April 1.

Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, acting national police chief, told the media after Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate were transferred to inactive positions at the PM's office that the police force enjoys great solidarity and there is no discrimination among its ranks.