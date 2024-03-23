PM: No Thai casualties in Moscow attack

Thai embassy advises people in area to remain alert after dozens slain at Moscow concert hall

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin discusses the deadly attacks in Moscow while speaking to reporters at Wing 6 at Don Mueang airport on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says there have been no reports of Thais being injured in the shooting attack that killed dozens of people at a concert hall in Russia.

Speaking at Wing 6 of Don Mueang airport on Saturday, Mr Srettha expressed concern over the safety of Thais living in Moscow.

The prime minister also warned of the dangers of violence linked to firearms. He said he had instructed local police to seriously address illegal firearms possession. Unregistered guns were a major issue, he said.

More than 60 people were killed and at least 145 injured when gunmen stormed a concert hall in a Moscow suburb on Friday, the Tass news agency said, quoting Russia’s Investigation Committee.

The attack by several people clad in fatigues at Crocus City Hall, where explosions and a fire were reported, prompted Russian federal authorities to launch an investigation on suspicion of terrorism, the reports said. Islamic State militants have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Thai Embassy in Moscow warned Thais in the area to be in cautious. On its Facebook page, it told Thais living in Russia to keep abreast of announcements and strictly pay heed to measures issued by local authorities.

For the time being, the embassy has not received reports about Thais being affected by the incident.

In case of emergency, Thais can contact the embassy via the emergency phone number +7 916 9392155, it said.