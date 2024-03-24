Polish tantra teacher arrested at unlicensed school on Koh Phangan

The entrance of Tantra Movement School on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI: A Polish man was arrested on Koh Phangan for illegally operating a tantra yoga school.

The arrest on the southern resort island happened at 3pm on Saturday at Tantra Movement school in tambon Koh Phangan. The arrested man was identified only as a Mr Michal, 46.

At the school, police and local administrative officials also found two foreigners who said they were new clients at the school.

The Polish man told officials that he ran three-day yoga courses for clients on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and charged 400-600 US dollars per course. He said he did not have a licence for the operation, officials said.

Police said that the Polish man was also a YouTuber.