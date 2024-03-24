2 foreigners, 1 Thai killed as motorbikes collide in Phuket

A motorcycle lies on a road after a collision involving four bikes that killed three people in Phuket's Muang district on Sunday morning. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two foreigners and one Thai woman died in what appeared to be a chain motorcycle collision on the holidaymaking island on Sunday.

Chalong police station reported the accident at 2.47am after it was alerted to the accident on a road to Rawai beach.

Police found three bodies and four damaged bikes at the scene. The deceased were identified as Joseph Kristofer, 36, Magnus Stefan Anderson, 52, and Kanokkarn Taphao, 44. The nationality of the two foreigners was not immdediately disclosed.

One woman, identified as Pattarawarin Pholtham, 18, was seriously injured and sent to a hospital.

Police were trying to determine the cause of the accident from CCTV footage and by questioning witnesses.