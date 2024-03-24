B30 fertility treatment to tackle low birth rate

Families visit a children's fair in Bangkok in 2022. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government is to include primary fertility treatment in its 30-baht universal healthcare coverage programme to tackle Thailand's low birth rate, according to the public health minister.

The National Health Security Board has approved a resolution to include fertility treatment at its initial stage as part of the national 30-baht healthcare coverage scheme because it was feasible to do so, said Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, who chairs the board.

The initial stage of the treatment consists of advice on behavioural changes to promote pregnancy and the treatment of chronic illnesses that obstruct fertility. Health professionals at community-based facilities could provide such services, Dr Cholnan said.

The services are available for Thai women aged 30-40 years who have spouses and registered marriages, the minister said. He expected the fertility treatment services to reach 4,150 Thai women who have fertility issues and want to have children.

"This is only one of many measures to address the lower birth rate," Dr Cholnan said.

There were at least 1 million newborns annually in the country from 1963 to 1983 but only 485,085 newborns in 2022, the public health minister said.