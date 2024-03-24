Officials gear for Korat Expo 2029

A graphic representation of the 2029 International Horticultural Expo, also known as Korat Expo 2029, to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima from Nov 10, 2029, to Feb 28, 2030, under the theme ‘Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future’. GOVERNMENT HOUSE

The government will highlight Nakhon Ratchasima as a centre of innovation and sustainability during the 2029 International Horticultural Expo, which will be hosted in the province, deputy spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and a government delegate on Sunday went to the Khok Nong Rung Ka area in Khong district to survey the venue for the 25th edition of this world exhibition, also known as Korat Expo 2029. Sayam Sirimongkol, Nakhon Ratchasima governor, and at least 700 locals were on the site to welcome the premier and his cabinet ministers.

According to Ms Kenika, Thailand won the right to organise the International Horticultural Expo from the International Association of Horticultural Producers during its March 3–7 meeting in Doha, Qatar.

The expo will run for 110 days, from Nov 10, 2029, to Feb 28, 2030, under the theme “Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future”. The event will be held in a 678-rai site in the Khok Nong Rung Ka area in tambon Thepalai, with at least 523 rai of those used solely for exhibition while about 155-rai will be reserved for parking areas.

Mr Srettha has received a progress report on the exhibition model from Natthini Thongdee, director of the Northeastern Research Institute of Petrified Wood and Mineral Resources at Nakhon Ratchasima Ratjabhat University.

Ms Natthini said the land has been prepared, and the Royal Irrigation Office 8 has made a pond for 72 million cubic metres of water from Huai Ta Kro Reservoir to ensure sufficient water supply during the expo.

Mr Srettha said this A1-class World Horticultural Exhibition will represent natural wonders as well as Thailand's cultural diversity and efficiency in agricultural technology.

The event will elevate Nakhon Ratchasima as a hub for sustainable technology and innovation so it can be known as a city of green innovation, he said.

The expo aims to attract at least 2.6-4 million visitors and bring about 19 billion baht in income, he said. It will also help add 9.163 billion baht to the gross domestic product and generate at least 36,003 jobs, he said.

Later, the premier visited the Tung Samrit irrigation in Phimai district’s tambon Nai Muang of Nakhon Ratchasima, where he said: "This trip gives us first-hand experiences about water management. The cabinet will come up with a plan to better manage water in the province".