Man kills himself in hospital after talking to ex-wife

Police examine the doctor's room where a man shot himself dead at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Police via Wasayos Ngamkham)

A man committed suicide in a hospital in Bangkok on Monday shortly after talking to his former wife, a doctor who works at the hospital.

Pol Maj Gen Thananthorn Rattanasitthipak, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 4, said the incident occurred in the dotor's private room at the hospital in Lat Phrao district. The name of the hospital was withheld.

Sutthiphas Thitipornanant, 46, went to the hospital, talked to his ex-wife in her room for about five minutes and handed her some documents, according to invesigators.

The woman then left to visit patients in an adjacent ward, asking him to wait for her in the room. Shortly afterwards, a single gunshot was heard.

The man was found lying, bleeding on the floor in the room, and later pronounced dead. A spent 9mm pistol cartridge was found at the scene.

Pol Maj Gen Thananthon said the former couple had divorced a week ago after being married for only one year.

Investigators were looking into possible motives for the man's suicide.