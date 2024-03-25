'Historic' Nan to get Unesco push

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich

The cabinet recently approved the Culture Ministry's plan to nominate Nan as a Unesco Cultural World Heritage Site, consisting of two subprojects that helped raise public awareness, Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Monday.

The Northern province has been put on the nomination list for its cultural prosperity which includes well-preserved pre-historic archaeological discoveries, ethnic diversity and local wisdom, according to Mr Sermsak.

The nomination plan was approved by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the government mobile meeting in Phayao last week.

The plan, which is expected to cost at least seven million baht in total, aims to raise public awareness of Nan’s historical and archaeological values and encourage public participation in the nomination.

The first half of the plan, expecting to utilise at least two million baht of the budget, aims to raise awareness among related sectors, communities, and people about the importance of the province’s cultural heritage through meetings and events. Development of an e-book on Nan’s culture will also be included.

The latter portion, which will cost at least five million baht, focuses on the academic assessment of the archaeological sites in the province.

The study would include the gathering of information and an evaluation of their international values for Unesco’s nomination process.

The project would kick off later this year, Mr Sermsak said.

The PM also floated a plan to promote Nan for the nomination in consequence of the nomination of Luang Prabang in Laos, aiming to link the two bordering cities together in terms of cultural tourism.

The plan for a two-city World Heritage nomination was aimed at responding with its soft power policies while also helping to encourage cultural tourism in Thailand, said Mr Sermsak.