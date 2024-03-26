High temperatures to linger until April

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is warning the public, especially those living in the country's northern regions, to brace for higher-than-average temperatures, which are expected at the end of the month and will last until early April.

According to the director of the TMD's Meteorological Observation Division, Somkuan Tonjan, many parts of Thailand, especially the lower northeast, central and eastern regions, will see some rain between today and Thursday as a result of a prevailing southerly wind.

Once the rain clears, temperatures will begin to rise, and the changing weather will cause certain illnesses to spike, he said.

Higher-than-average temperatures are expected across the North from March 30-April 3, he said.

Meanwhile, in the South, an easterly wind will bring continuous rainfall to some areas, but windy conditions aren't expected across the region during the period.

In another development, several provinces in the North and Northeast continue to report unhealthy levels of PM2.5 pollutants, with Chiang Mai ranked as the city with the fifth-worst air pollution in the world on Monday, with an air quality index of 162.

According to data from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry's Air Pollution Solution Communication Centre on Monday, 26 provinces reported PM2.5 levels exceeding 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m³), mostly in the northern and northeastern regions.

The air quality in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region (BMR) was relatively better, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 16.6 to 32.8 μg/m³.