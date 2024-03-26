Thai beggars target Malaysia's Kelantan during Ramadan

A ferry boat crosses the Kolok River between Tak Bai in Narathiwat and Kelantan state in Malaysia. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thai nationals are among the foreign beggars found seeking their fortune on the streets in Malaysia's Kelantan state during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a Malaysian state official said.

Said Sudip, the Kelantan Social Welfare Department director, said more beggars than ever were found in the state, which borders Thailand, during this year's fesival. Many had crossed the border from Thailand and all were there to tap into the people's tradtional generosity during this time.

"Every year, during the month of Ramadan there is a trend in such activities with a significant increase in the number of beggars, both local and imported, especially from Thailand," he said, the Bernama news agency reported on Monday.

Kelantan is in northeastern Malaysia and adjoins Narathiwat province, where Sungai Kolok and Tak Bai checkpoints are the main border crossings between the two countries, separated by the Kolok River.

The Malaysian official said a beggar could average more than 300 ringgit (2,300 baht) a day during the fasting month, citing data collected by his department.

Ramadan started on March 11 and ends on April 10 this year.



