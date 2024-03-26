Russian graffiti painters arrested in Phuket

A man is seen painting graffiti on a footpath kerb in Patong beach town of Phuket. Two Russian men have been charged over the incident. (Photo supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two Russian men have been arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a footpath and a restaurant sign in Patong beach town.

Their arrest was announced by Pol Maj Gen Saranyu Chamnarnrat, deputy chief of the Provincial Police Region 8, on Tuesday.

The duo - Evgenii Egorov, 23, and Oleg Shirshov, 22 - were taken into custody from a dormitory on Thaweewong road in tambon Patong of Kathu district about 4pm on Monday.

He said local police were informed about 9pm on March 23 that two foreigners had spray-painted the letters HRDSHT on a footpath kerb already painted red and white (no parking). It was not known what the letters symbolised. (continues below)

Two Russian nationals, Evgenii Egorov, 23, and Oleg Shirshov, 22, are questioned by police after they were arrested for allegedly spray-painting graffiti on a footpath and a restaurant sign in Phuket's Patong beach area. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The two men also allegedly spray-painted a restaurant sign at an intersection near the Government Savings Bank’s Patong branch on Phra Baramee Road in tambon Patong the same night.

A video of the graffiti writers at work was posted online and drew harsh social media criticism. The two spray-painters were seen leaving on a motorcycle.

Police tracked the departing graffiti writers and found their motorcycle parked in front of a dormitory on Thaweewong Road, where they were arrested.

During questioning, the two men allegedly admitted to the charges, saying they had been drinking, were intoxicated and had acted impetuously. They insisted they had no other intention and apologised for their actions.

Pol Maj Gen Saranyu said Mr Egorov had driven the motorcycle, which was rented, and his friend Mr Shirshov rode pillion. Mr Egorov told police that he acted alone in painting the footpath and the restaurant sign. His friend was present, but did not take part in it.

They two were charged with colluding in vandalism and handed over to Patong police station for legal action.

The duo was expected to be arraigned Phuket Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The footpath kerb in Patong, spray-painted with the letters HRDSHT. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)