Songkran events at 106 spots in Bangkok

Revellers get soaked during the Songkran Festival on Khao San Road in 2023. Songkran celebrations will be held at 106 spots across Bangkok next month. Celebrations will also be in full swing in Khon Kaen and other provinces. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut) The government recently extended this year’s Songkran holiday to five days. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Events celebrating Songkran will be held at 106 spots across Bangkok, with 14-15 major activities, with a full range of festivities also planned in Khon Kaen and other provinces.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, gave a basic outline on Tuesday, and said the BMA would release the full details on April 9.

The water festival will be marked in 106 spots across the capital, he said, with 14 or 15 highlights.

Mr Aekyaranyoo said celebrations will be in two categoties - cultural (a little wet) and fun (very wet). Cultural events are slated for Sanam Luang and Ratchadamnoen Klang, jointly organised by the government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and at City Hall’s Lan Khon Muang ground.

Khao San Road is among those areas in the fun line, he said.

The BMA will apply lessons learned from mistakes made during the Songkran festival last year. Planned improvements include more toilets, clear signs for emergency exits and better managemen of entrance and exit routes to reduce congestion.

Silom Road will be closed during the celebrations, the spokesman said. Celebrations there will be organised by the Culture Ministry, Bang Rak district office and business operators.

The number of participants this year is expected to be higher than last year, given that celebrations will be organised by both the public and private sectors throughout April, the spokesman said.

The BMA will tighten security measures during the festival and work closely with police and other agencies, including setting up a command centre to monitor the situation at all event venues.

In Khon Kaen, Muang municipality mayor Theerasak Theekhayuphan on Tuesday led members of the team organising Songkran events to inspect Srichan Road, which will be closed during the water festival, from April 8-15.

Mr Theerasak expressed confidence the festival will draw many Thai and foreign tourists to Khon Kaen.

The municipality had two venues for the Dok Khoon, Siang Khaen and Khao Niew Road events, which will celebrate Songkran from April 8-15, he said

Bueng Kaen Nakhon will showcase cultural activities, along with music concerts and shops selling products.

Another area in front of the city pillar shrine, Khao Niew Road and all of Srichan Road will be the venue for merit-making and water splashing on April 12-15, the mayor said.

In northern Tak province’s Mae Sot district, Songkran celebrations will be held along the Moei River from April 15 to 20, local leaders said.