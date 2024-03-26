Italian firm interested in Land Bridge, says Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit shakes hands with Italian ambassador Paolo Dionisi, with Mermec Group representatives, at the ministry on Tuesday. (Photo: Ministry of Transport)

An Italian company is considering investing in the government's Land Bridge mega project, according to Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit.

Mr Suriya met Italian ambassador Paolo Dionisi and representatives of the Mermec Group, an Italian company that specialises in railway-related systems, at the ministry on Tuesday.

They discussed potential collaboration in transportation and joint investment in the public transport sector, he said

The ministry proposed the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge project, promoted as a boon for local logistics networks and as an answer to shipping congestion in the Strait of Malacca.

He said the project aims to make the country a regional logistics hub, with deep-sea ports in Ranong on the Andaman Sea coast and in Chumphon province, in the Gulf of Thailand.

There would also be a motorway linking the two ports and a rail system.

It would all be developed under a public-private partnership model, allowing the private sector to invest in the construction and management of the project for 50 years.

The representatives of Mermec Group had shown an interest in the Land Bridge, and as support for other projects including the double-track railway and the high-speed train project, he said.

The proposed Land Bridge is part of the Southern Economic Corridor intended to boost the country's economy through logistics, connectivity and trade with member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.