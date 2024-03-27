Tourist vans brawl and crash outside Pattaya pub

A still captured from a video showing three tourist vehicles involved in intentional crashes in front of a late-night entertainment venue in Pattaya early Tuesday morning. (Screenshot)

PATTAYA: Local police are investigating intentional crashes involving luxury vans carrying Chinese tourists in front of a Pattaya pub early Tuesday morning, with at least one person injured.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit, Pattaya police chief, said on Wednesday that offenders would be charged with physical assault causing serious injury and attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Vehicle drivers had intentionally collided with each other, the police chief said. Three vehicles were involved. One person suffered a broken nose, he said.

Chinese tourists had arrived at the entertainment place after closing time and the guards advised the late comers to leave, Pol Col Nawin said. The name of the pub was withheld.

The frustrated visitors then called friends, who were boxers, to the entertainment venue.

After they arrived there was a fight, which led to the intentional vehicle crashes seen in a video posted online, Pol Col Nawin said.

Pattaya police would lay charges based purely on the evidence, he said.

The video clip runs for 2:15 minutes and shows two Toyota Alphard vans and a Toyota Fortuner.

In the clip a policeman is seen calling for backup and reporting an injured man was stuck under one vehicle.