House passes landmark marriage equality bill

Thailand would become just third jurisdiction in Asia to recognise same-sex unions

A couple register their partnership at an event organised by Dusit district in Bangkok to celebrate Valentine’s Day in February 2023. The registrations by LGBTQ+ couples are kept as a record by those advocating for same-sex weddings and other forms of legal marriage. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a marriage equality bill in its final reading, in a landmark step that moves the country closer to becoming the third in Asia to legalise same-sex unions.

The bill requires approval from the Senate and royal endorsement before it becomes law, which is expected later this year. It had the support of all major parties and was passed by 400 of the 415 lawmakers present, with 10 voting against it.

“We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality,” said Danuphorn Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai list-MP and chairman of the parliamentary committee on the draft bill.

“I want to invite you all to make history,” he told fellow lawmakers.

The passing of the bill marks a significant step towards cementing Thailand’s position as one of Asia’s most liberal societies on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues, with openness and free-wheeling attitudes coexisting with traditional, conservative Buddhist values.

Thailand has long been a draw for same-sex couples, with a vibrant LGBT social scene for locals and expatriates, and targeted campaigns to attract LGBT travellers.

The bill could take effect within 120 days of royal approval. Thailand would follow Taiwan and Nepal in becoming the first places in Asia to legalise same-sex unions.

The legislation has been more than a decade in the making, with delays due to political upheaval and disagreement on what approaches to take and what should be included in the bill.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2020 that the current marriage law, which only recognises heterosexual couples, was constitutional, recommending legislation be expanded to ensure rights of other genders.

Parliament in December approved four different draft bills on same-sex marriage in the first reading and tasked a committee to consolidate those into a single draft.

The bills aim to amend 68 provisions under the Civil and Commercial Code to redefine terms to ensure gender equality and diversity.