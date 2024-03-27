Police probe into city gambling den

Police arrest 40 gamblers during the raid on a hi-lo gambling den in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district on Tuesday. (Photo: Police supplied)

Police have launched an investigation into an illegal hi-lo den in Ratchathewi district where 40 gamblers were arrested on Tuesday.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, has ordered the temporary transfer of Pol Gen Wacharawee Thammasema, superintendent of Phaya Thai station, to the divisional headquarters while the probe into the gambling den is carried out.

The move comes after Tuesday's raid on the gambling den in Uruphong Soi 19 on Rama VI Road, by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers. The area is under Phaya Thai station's supervision.

During the raid, officers arrested 40 gamblers, and seized gambling equipment, along with 500-baht in cash.

From initial inquiries, it was found the hi-lo den had been operating for some time with a large clientele.

Meanwhile, acting police chief Pol Gen Kittrat Phanpet has ordered police across the country to step up efforts to eradicate all types of illegal gambling and casinos.

He said police have arrested a large number of people over the past week.

Pol Gen Kittrat said that if any gambling den is found operating through police negligence, the local police chief will have to take responsibility and will be transferred to an inactive post. Such action is considered an administrative punishment, he said.

However, any police chief found to have received bribes or benefits from any illegal operations would also face criminal charges, Pol Gen Kittrat said.