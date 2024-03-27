Immigration warns of fake ‘fast-track service’

Offer of special services for B2,900 per flight at airports is bogus, say officials

(Photo: Screen grab from Richcarsbangkok.net)

The Immigration Bureau has warned tourists not to fall victim to online advertisements that offer fast-track immigration service for 2,900 baht per flight at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, said a car-rental company called Richcarsbangkok recently posted such advertisements in English on its website.

The English-language ad offered “Fast track arrival-departure 2,900 baht/flight” to entice foreign tourists to use its service without having to queue at immigration counters at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Immigration Division 2 launched an investigation and concluded that the ads were false, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

While immigration counters do not provide fast-track services at any airports, he said, passport checking procedures have been improved and shortened to expedite the flow of tourist arrivals and departures in response to recent complaints.

During peak flight arrival and departure periods, he said, waiting times at immigration counters were no more than 15 minutes and it was not necessary for passengers to use fast-track services.

There is a special arrivals lane that gives priority to the disabled with caretakers, children and their parents, the elderly and holders of diplomatic and official passports, holders of Thailand Elite Card, Thai long-stay and Apec cards only, he said.

At the departure level, Airports of Thailand (AoT) has a fast-track lane at Suvarnabhumi airport for business card passengers, smart visa holders, the disabled, the elderly and crew members only, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

He warned people not to fall victim to false advertisements. Immigration officers are now checking whether there were other websites or social media pages claiming to provide fast-track immigration services. Legal action would be taken against those involved, he said.