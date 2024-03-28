Wage increase backlash

Protesters demand a hike in the daily minimum wage outside Government House in July 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Two labour rights groups on Wednesday criticised the tripartite wage committee's approval of a daily minimum wage of 400 baht for some areas in 10 provinces, saying it marked the worst change to the country's wage system.

The Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation (TLSC) and State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation (SEWRC) said in joint remarks that the decision to implement the minimum wage hike in only some areas rather than uniformly is unfair.

The groups said disparities in wages among workers in the same province despite the fact that the prices of goods and services such as water, electricity and internet were the same would create inequities.

They called on the government and the Labour Ministry to stop creating disparities in wages and reiterated their demand for a daily minimum wage of 492 baht, or no less than 400 baht.

They also insisted that the daily minimum wage rise must be implemented uniformly.

"This adjustment marks the worst change to the country's wage system," their statement said.

The groups proposed the daily minimum wage should be only the entry-level wage and that every business be required to create a wage structure to give incentives to workers. They said they would consider further action if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, Sitthipong Sitthipatprapa, chairman of hotel operators in Songkhla's Hat Yai district, said the new wage increase would have a negative impact on businesses in the area.

Mr Sitthipong criticised the tripartite wage committee's decision, saying it was not right because room prices and service charges in the 10 provinces affected by the wage increase differ.

He said the hotel association in Hat Yai-Songkhla would hold talks about the wage increase and submit a letter to the government to review the move.

According to Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary for the Labour Ministry and chairman of the committee, the wage hike would apply to tourism-related businesses and four-star hotels with at least 50 employees.

The wage rise would be effective on April 13 and apply to Bangkok's Pathumwan and Watthana districts, Chiang Mai's Nakhon Chiang Mai municipality, all of Phuket, the area under the jurisdiction of tambon Ao Nang administrative organisation in Krabi, Songkhla's Hat Yai municipality, Surat Thani's Koh Samui district, Phangnga's tambon Khuk Khak municipality, Pattaya City in Chon Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan's Hua Hin municipality and Rayong's tambon Ban Phae.