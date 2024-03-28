Srettha vows to resolve gambling case

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Justice will be done to resolve the conflict between two high-ranking police officers over alleged bribes tied to an illegal online gambling network, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.

He made the remark after Sittra Biabungkerd, secretary-general of the Foundation of People's Lawyers, held a press conference on Tuesday during which he said he could link national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and his close aides to the network.

Mr Srettha transferred Pol Gen Torsak and deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn to inactive posts at the PM's Office early pending a probe into the matter.

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet has been appointed the acting national police chief.

"As I said, I will not comment on anything concerning this issue any more because I believe in our legal system which is transparent and verifiable," Mr Srettha told the media at Government House.

"I believe every procedure is taking the right turn. The two high-profile police have been transferred to inactive posts at the PM's Office which can ensure transparency in the justice system."

Mr Sittra leaked more information about the case on Wednesday. He uploaded a photo of Pol Gen Torsak meeting a monk at a temple in Chachoengsao on Dec 17, 2022, and claimed the national police chief donated a lump sum to the temple from a mule account related to the gambling network.

Mr Sittra claimed the mule account, under the name Nattapol, transferred about 200,000 baht to the temple before Pol Gen Torsak visited it two days later. He said this account was also used to transfer money to the national police chief's relatives and wife.

The lawyer urged the premier to treat Pol Gen Torsak with the same standard as Pol Gen Surachate, who has undergone intense scrutiny after he was accused of taking bribes associated with the BNK Master online gambling case.

Mr Sittra said he would file a petition with the opposition parties instead if the premier declines to take any action.

Pol Gen Surachate said he would file a defamation suit against Mr Sittra for trying to discredit him.

Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Pol Sen Sgt Maj Apichat Suwanphet and Pol Lt Col Surakul Thansiridamrong to police HQ.

Both are accused by Mr Sittra of handling mule accounts tied to Pol Gen Surachate.