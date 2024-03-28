Monk uses civilian pic in dating app

The black Toyota Fortuner breaks down after it hit a barrier in Muang district of Khon Kaen on Tuesday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A monk was ordered to be defrocked after a car accident raised suspicion that he used a dating application to meet another monk and was involved in drug abuse.

Phra Khru Wisutthi Theerakhun, deputy ecclesiastical chief of Khon Kaen, said on Wednesday evening that he ordered a 32-year-old monk of Wat Sa Thong in tambon Kud Khao of Mancha Khiri district to be defrocked after discovering that he used his civilian picture in his dating application account.

The monk allegedly used the app to arrange a meeting with another monk from Nakhon Phanom province at a hotel.

Both were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner, which hit a barrier and broke down on Srichan Road in front of Khon Kaen Hospital in Muang district on Tuesday.

Phra Khru Wisutthi said that drug abuse equipment was found in the vehicle and in the monk's room at the temple.