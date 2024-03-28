Yellow Line service disrupted after parts fell onto street

A Yellow Line train is stalled on Thursday morning. The train runs along Srinagarindra Road. (Photo: @vissnup X account)

The service of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Yellow Line has remained suspended since Thursday morning after some parts fell from the track in an accident that reportedly damaged three vehicles, with no injuries reported.

Eastern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited, which operates the driverless train, said parts of the conductor rail had dropped from the track between Kalantan and Si Udom stations, according to Krungthep Turakij. The accident damaged two cars and one motorcycle but no injuries were reported, it added.

Social media channels of the Yellow Line only announced that the service had to be suspended at all stations as the company is trying to address the problems.

The suspension began before 9am as commuters used the line to work during rush hours. A train was ordered to stop between the stations, and staff were seen helping passengers to evacuate from the cars by walking along the track.

Some passengers took the opportunity to capture photos and videos during this unusual experience of walking along the track.

Images of some fallen parts were posted on social media.

The Yellow Line monorail runs between Lat Phrao and Samrong. The service started in July last year.