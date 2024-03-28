Grab taxi service comes to Suvarnabhumi

Service from pick-up point at Gate 4 available to anyone using Grab application

Airports of Thailand director Kirati Kitmanawat (centre) joins executives of Grab Thailand and AoT to open the Grab taxi service centre at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has introduced Grab taxi services at Suvarnabhumi airport to give passengers more choices to get to and from their destinations.

The new Grab service centre is located at Gate 4 on the first floor of the airport passenger terminal. It will serve as a 24-hour pick-up point for passengers using the ride-hailing application, according to AoT director Kirati Kitmanawat.

In keeping with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s campaign to make Suvarnabhumi one of the top 20 airports in the world, AoT has added Grab service to improve seamless transport connectivity, Mr Kirati said at the opening ceremony of the centre on Thursday.

AoT earlier teamed up with Grab to allow passengers to use the app to call Grab taxis at Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports.

Mr Kirati said the arrival of Grab would “give more choices for passengers and raise the service standards at the airport to be more convenient and faster”.

Safety is also assured as Grab taxi services have been certified by the Department of Land Transport, he added.

AoT also plans to expand public transport services via other applications, said Mr Kirati.