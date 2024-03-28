Women send message of determination

Three of the featured speakers at the Bangkok Post Women Vision Forum prepare to take the stage on Thursday at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, from left: Anntonia Porsild, the first runner-up Miss Universe 2023; Suphajee Suthumpun, CEO of Dusit Thani Plc; and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Prominent women have shared empowering stories, inspirational messages and career experiences during the Bangkok Post Women Vision Forum 2024, encouraging all people to overcome challenges with strong mindsets and determination.

At the event held on Thursday under the theme “Empowering Change for a Better Future” at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra told attendees that rising hate speech and political infighting must stop.

People should aim for Thailand to be a more peaceful and prosperous nation, she added.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she emphasised the detrimental impact of hatred in society and politics, recounting the challenges she faced as a leader and daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Despite enduring criticism and unfair treatment, she said she has remained resilient, buoyed by the support of her loving family.

Ms Paetongtarn underscored the importance of family support in building resilience but acknowledged that not everyone has access to such support. She then highlighted government policies aimed at fostering familial bonds and empowering individuals.

She called for accountability in speech, cessation of hatred and bias and urged people to be mindful when using their words and refrain from unjustly hurting others.

She ultimately encouraged individuals not to let hatred define them, emphasising the power of resilience and self-worth.

“Hatred and criticism can’t devalue you. Care only for those who matter,” she said.

Dusit Thani Group chief executive Suphajee Suthumpun shared her beliefs through three key points to achieve success as a female leader in today’s fast-changing times.

“Know yourself, plan well, know how to work with others, and I believe anything is possible for you all,” she said.

She encouraged everyone, regardless of gender, to not only learn about their strengths and weaknesses but also develop a keen belief in themselves.

This mindset needs to come hand-in-hand with good planning skills to effectively prioritise tasks, she said.

“I always believe that if you want to go fast and far at the same time, you need to work with others,” she said. “As a woman, we have a very strong sense of empathy.”

Narumon Chivangkur, country officer and banking head with Citi Thailand, emphasised the importance of challenging the mindset some people have that they are not "ready" to move up, asserting that readiness alone is not a prerequisite for embarking on one’s journey to the top.

Drawing from her extensive experience at Citi Group, she encouraged both women and men to recognise their inherent value and seize opportunities for growth, even in traditionally male-dominated sectors like banking.

Through her journey from a singer in the 90s to a prominent figure in the corporate world, Ms Narumon exemplifies the power of resilience, adaptability and a positive mindset.

Her story serves as a beacon of inspiration for those navigating their career paths, reminding them to step out of their comfort zones, embrace challenges and seize the opportunities that come their way.

Pawarapa Dupassakoon, marketing and PR director at Porsche Thailand by AAS Group, epitomises the power of the “never say no” attitude as a catalyst for career success, irrespective of gender.

She emphasised the importance of openness to new opportunities, recognising that a cautious approach can lead to missed chances for growth and advancement.

In a traditionally male-dominated industry like the motor business, Ms Pawarapa’s journey exemplifies resilience and adaptability.

Despite entering unfamiliar territory at a young age, she embraced every challenge and opportunity that came her way, gradually gaining expertise and understanding within the niche market.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms Pawarapa’s outlook on Porsche transcends mere product marketing, recognising it as a symbol of happiness and shared moments.

Her ability to navigate both the highs and lows of her career journey underscores her resilience and growth mindset.

Meanwhile, Anntonia Porsild, the first runner-up Miss Universe 2023, imparted a stirring narrative of empowerment, rooted in integrity and purposeful action.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared candidly the trials she faced, navigating a landscape often marred by undue scrutiny and baseless criticism.

Yet, in the face of adversity, she found solace in her unwavering resolve to transcend conventional expectations.

Driven by a profound sense of duty instilled by her mother, Ms Anntonia embarked on a mission to redefine the essence of beauty queenhood.

Through her foundation, she became a beacon of hope, extending a lifeline to the marginalised and vulnerable.

Though the coveted Miss Universe crown remained elusive, Ms Anntonia’s spirit remained undaunted.

Embracing the lessons of setbacks with grace, she championed the ethos of resilience, affirming that true victory transcends mere accolades.

