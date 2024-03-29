Yellow Line resumes limited services with fare discount

Technicians inspect a Yellow Line train after some metal parts fell from the track between the Kalantan and Si Udom stations on Thursday. Several vehicles were damaged, with no injuries reported. (Photo: MRT Facebook)

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit's (MRT) Yellow Line has resumed limited services from Friday until further notice, with a 20% fare discount, following an incident on Thursday where some parts fell from the track.

Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM), the operator of the Yellow Line service running between Lat Phrao and Samrong, said on Friday that representatives from the EBM, the Transport Ministry, the Department of Rail Transport and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) held a meeting to investigate the incident that led to the suspension of services on the 30.4-kilometre line on Thursday.

An initial investigation found that a finger plate installed on the rail's expansion joint had slipped from its position as the train passed, causing the plate and other debris to fall. The missing metal parts disrupted the electrical systems of the rail between Kalatan (YL12) and Si Udom (YL16) stations.

The Yellow Line operator said the service resumed on Friday with adjustments made to train frequency to facilitate technicians in replacing the affected rail and equipment. EBM also offered a 20% fare discount along the route for passengers until the service returns to normal.

From Friday onwards, trains running between Lat Phrao (YL01) to Hua Mak (YL11) stations will depart every 10 minutes, with departures every five minutes during rush hour.

Trains running between Si Iam (YL17) and Samrong (YL23) stations will also depart every 10 minutes.

For the section affected by Thursday's incident, trains running between Hua Mak (YL11) and Si Iam (YL17) stations will depart every 25 minutes.

EBM has advised passengers travelling on this route to allow extra time for their trips due to the expected delays.

The operator said it has coordinated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to arrange for 10 to 15 additional public buses to operate along the Yellow Line route in the morning and about 10 more buses in the evening.

As for vehicles damaged by the falling rail parts, the company has coordinated with an insurance firm to take care of the affected vehicle owners. At least 12 vehicles - nine cars and three motorcycles - were found damaged.

Thursday’s incident was the second mishap on the monorail system, from which a wheel tumbled on Jan 2 and struck a taxi on the road below. That led to an order for the ball-bearings on the wheels of all Yellow Line trains to be replaced to ensure public safety.

The Yellow Line service started in July last year.