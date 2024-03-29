Myanmar-bound drone jammer seized

An anti-drone jamming device that two Myanmar nationals ordered online at the request of a third party is displayed after being seized in Mae Sot district of Tak. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

Two Myanmar nationals have been arrested in the border town of Mae Sot in Tak province with an anti-drone jamming device that was reportedly intended for use in the conflict-torn neighbouring country.

The arrests followed a tip-off about an attempt to have the device delivered to an address in Myanmar, said Col Nattakorn Rueantip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force.

Authorities set up a sting and contacted the suspects, whose names appeared as the senders. They were asked to contact the delivery service to retrieve the package due to transport problems, he said.

When the duo arrived, police asked to inspect the package, which was found to contain the device. It was seized and the suspects were charged with possessing a weapon without a permit under the Arms Control Act, said Col Nattakorn.

He said the suspects told investigators that they had been asked by another person to order the product online and have it delivered to Myanmar. They admitted they did not have a permit to possess, order or import the device.

Col Nattakorn said drones are widely used in tactical operations and the confiscated item might well have been deployed in a military operation in Myanmar.

He said the device, which is designed to disrupt signals and render drones inoperable, was tested and found to be highly effective in jamming signals.

Both the Myanmar military and various rebel groups fighting against it are known to be using drones extensively for surveillance as well as for armed strikes on each other’s positions.

Col Nattakorn said Thailand does not allow its territory to be used to amass weapons or as a route to transport them. He thanked businesses and state agencies for collaborating with security agencies to deal with the problem.

Pol Col Pittayakorn Phetcharat, superintendent of the Mae Sot police station, said the confiscation was part of a joint intelligence gathering operation between the military and police.

He added that police would expand their investigation to apprehend the others who were involved.