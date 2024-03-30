'Foreigners only' casinos eyed

Gambling chips worth about 50 million baht are seized following a raid on a large casino in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on March 19 in which 300 gamblers were arrested. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

The government has been urged to open the first-ever entertainment-casino complex on Thai soil in Hat Yai to boost tourism, with only foreigners allowed to enter the premises initially.

The suggestion was made by Sitthipong Sitthiphataraprabha, president of the Hat Yai-Songkhla Hotels Association as he voiced support for the opening of such a complex, saying it will boost the economy.

"The advantage of Songkhla's Hat Yat district is that it is located near a neighbouring country [Malaysia]. If a legal casino is to be opened, illegal online gambling should not be allowed to exist so taxes can be properly collected from legal casinos.

"However, measures should be devised to regulate the complex to prevent any negative social impacts," Mr Sitthipong said.

However, since there is still some opposition to legalising casinos, the government should focus on promoting the complex as a tourist attraction. In the beginning, only foreigners would be allowed to enter the complex so any impacts or revenue can be assessed first, he suggested.

The next step would be for the government to gather information on how many Thais visit casinos abroad and how much money they spend there before deciding whether to allow Thais to enter casinos in this country, he said.

Mr Sitthipong went on to say that the complex will give tourism a boost as it will also feature amusement parks, hotels and restaurants. Those who do not want to enter the casino can visit other attractions in and around the complex, he said.

"It is time for Thailand to legalise casinos. Neighbouring countries already have casinos, and many of their patrons are Thais," he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) on Friday raised concerns over a report prepared by a special House committee studying the feasibility of opening entertainment-casino complexes.

The report was approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Rangsiman Rome, an MFP list MP and a member of the House committee, said the study still lacked information regarding measures to tackle online gambling, money laundering and shady businesses.

"Gambling problems still persist, such as online gambling or gambling dens that are illegally operated in the provinces," said Mr Rangsiman.

"I don't think that the opening of such an entertainment complex will offer a solution to the problems. No measures have been conceived to prevent these problems. The report has failed to address the problems, but the House of Representatives approved it," Mr Rangsiman said.

He said the MFP has no objection to legalised casinos, but the report was not complete.

Kosol Pattama, a Pheu Thai MP for Nakhon Ratchasima, said Pheu Thai MPs are set to table a bill on the project in the next session from July 3 to Oct 30.

He added that MPs from other parties are also expected to propose similar bills to parliament.

Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said he agreed with the plan, but it must be carried out in line with the law.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who chairs the House committee studying the matter, earlier said that the study found that such entertainment complexes would yield economic benefits.

The House committee had also looked at similar models in Singapore and the US and found no problems had arisen as a result, he said.