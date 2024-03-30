Israel wants Thai workers back but 'can't wait forever'

The Israeli ambassador said she hopes to see Thai workers return to the Middle Eastern country's agricultural sector after one-third departed due to the ongoing war with Hamas that erupted with the Oct 7 massacre.

To fill the urgent demand by the industry, Tel Aviv has been discussing the issue of recruiting migrant workers with numerous countries, she added.

According to Ambassador Orna Sagiv, workers from Thailand have established themselves as an integral part of Israel's economy, making up almost all of the foreign workers in its agricultural sector.

However, since the conflict blew up last year, an estimated one-third have left for security reasons.

"Israeli employers want to have their Thai employees back and are now eagerly waiting for their return," Ms Sagiv said at the embassy during a press briefing on Friday.

According to Thailand's Ministry of Labour, many of the Thai workers wish to go back, and some have already returned.

However, the Thai government has advised that the remaining Thai workers hold off on this for their own safety.

Ms Sagiv said Israel would do everything in its power to ensure they are safe. It will also work with employers to assist Thai workers who remain in Israel, whether they are seeking help or wish to return to Thailand.

"We do not force anyone to stay in dangerous places," she noted.

"I hope to see Thai workers returning to Israel very soon. The employers prefer to work with Thais, but they cannot wait forever," she said, adding they have already started to recruit labourers from other countries.

"We now have workers coming from Sri Lanka and Malawi, as well as from Latin American countries. We are also negotiating with Cambodia," she said.

"I do not want to see that when the Thai workers decide to return to Israel, their jobs are already filled by others."

Thailand planned to export 100,000 Thai labourers during the 2024 fiscal year, with 7,700 going to Israel, according to the Thaipbs website, which quoted Pairoj Chotikasatien, permanent secretary at the Labour Ministry.