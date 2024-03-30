Two foreign yoga teachers arrested in Koh Phangan

Police say duo had no work permits for course that charged B9,000 a head

Somphet Daoheuang, 37, a German national, is shown teaching participants in a “Shaolin experience” course at a house on Koh Phangan on Friday. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI: Two foreign nationals providing courses for a well-known yoga school on Koh Phangan for 9,000 baht per head have been arrested for working without work permits.

A team of tourist police, immigration officers and local officials visited a house on the tourist island on Friday, following up a complaint about a “Shaolin experience” course being promoted on the Samma Karuna Facebook page.

When they arrived, they found some foreigners practising Chinese-style exercises at the house with a man identified later as Somphet, who held German nationality, teaching them.

Somphet Daoheuang, 37, was arrested, along with a Canadian woman identified as Arbely Natalie Rubalcava Rojo, 34, police said on Saturday.

During questioning, Mr Somphet admitted being a trainer for the Shaolin experience course, which charged participants 9,000 baht each. It is one of a number of courses offered by Samma Karuna, which bills itself as “an awakening and healing school” serving a mainly foreign clientele.

Mr Somphet told police that he received 60% of the training fee, or 5,400 baht per head, from Samma Karuna and the company received the rest.

Police detained him and the Canadian woman for further legal action.