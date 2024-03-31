Examination of Chinese-owned factories nationwide

Akaradet Wongpitakrote

The House committee on industries is checking the legality of Chinese-owned factories nationwide as it has found some of them had violated the law and affected the environment.

Akaradet Wongpitakrote, United Thai Nation MP for Ratchaburi and chair of the House committee, said on Sunday that the panel earlier received complaints about the possible impact of Chinese-owned factories that were causing pollution and were allegedly built or being operated without a licence or by using Thai proxies.

As a result, he said, the committee was checking the factories of Chinese operators nationwide. The examination also included a steel factory under construction in Rayong province where a crane collapsed on Friday.

The committee had already found a factory that might adversely affect public health it handled mineral waste, he said.

In addition, a Chinese operator was arrested recently in Chon Buri for harming the environment, and officials concerned were gathering evidence to support legal action against about six factories including two in Chachoengsao and Samut Sakhon provinces, Mr Akaradet said.