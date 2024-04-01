Navy set to shed light on sinking ship

A diver scours the wreckage of the corvette HMTS ‘Sukhothai’ in 2022. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) will announce the findings of an investigation into the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai on April 9, according to a source.

Navy chief Adm Adung Pan-iam is expected to lead a team of naval officers to make the announcement and address questions regarding the investigation into the ill-fated frigate.

The vessel sank in the Gulf of Thailand on Dec 19, 2022. Of the 105 people on board, 76 were rescued, 24 were found dead and five remain missing. The frigate sank at a depth of 50 metres, some 36.9 kilometres, or 22 nautical miles, from land in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district.

The planned announcement follows the 19-day light salvage mission jointly conducted by the RTN and the US Navy as part of the Cobra Gold joint military exercise, which ended early last month.

The mission involved search operations for the missing crew, photo documentation of the ship, the demolition of critical components and weapons and the retrieval of objects with sentimental value.

While the mission was underway, Adm Adung said the photos of the ship would aid the probe into the cause of the sinking.