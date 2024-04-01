Passenger service charges rise at main airports

Airports of Thailand Plc has raised its passenger service charges (PSC) at six main airports for departing passengers on both domestic and international flights.

AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said on Monday the charges went up from 700 to 730 baht for international flights and from 100 to 130 baht for domestic flights. The charges are applied at Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Phuket and Suvarnabhumi airports.

Mr Kerati said the service charge hike would cover the cost of AOT's Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS).

Automatic services of CUPPS include Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) which handles boarding passes, Common-Use Self Service (CUSS) for airport check-ins and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD).

Meanwhile, Wichit Kaewsaitiam, general manager of Don Mueang airport, expected a substantial traffic increase through the Bangkok airport during the Songkran festival from April 11 to 17.

He predicted that during the period Don Mueang airport would serve 89,362 travellers daily, up by 14.81% from a year earlier, and 590 flights each day, up by 10.58%.