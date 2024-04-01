Thailand faces scorching 43-44.5°C in April

Tourists walk under strong sunlight near the Grand Palace last week. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Weather forecasters warn high temperatures could reach 43.0-44.5 degrees Celsius this month, with occasional relief from summer storms.

The Meteorological Department on Monday said that from Monday to Sunday this week hot and extremely hot weather was likely in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country. It blamed the heat on low pressure areas and low rainfall.

High temperatures in those two regions could reach 41-43°C during the period.

From April 8 to 10 there could be summer storms including hailstorms there due to cold weather expected in upper Vietnam at that time.

Thunderstorms could occur in the South but in general the weather would be promising for tourists, the department said.

Throughout this month, the Meteorological Department expected average temperatures to be about 30% higher than normal levels.

The highest temperatures could rise to 43.0-44.5°C, especially in the North, the Northeast and the upper parts of the Central Plains and the East, the department said.

Summer storms might cool down temperatures at some points this month due to southerly and southeasterly winds, it added.