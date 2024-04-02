Don Mueang readies for influx over Songkran

Bumper numbers likely to arrive for this year's fun

Crowds of travelers use Don Mueang airport during the Songkran festival in April 2019. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Don Mueang International Airport is expected to welcome at least 625,000 passengers during this year's Songkran holiday period, with more than 4,000 flights expected to land at Bangkok's low-cost carrier hub between April 11-17.

Don Mueang airport's general manager, Wichit Kaewsaitiam, said on Monday the forecast represents a 10.58% increase from the figures reported in the same period last year.

He attributed the increase to government policies to stimulate domestic spending and tourism.

In total, 4,117 flights are expected to land at the airport between April 11-17, or about 590 flights per day, with 2,432 being domestic flights and the rest international arrivals.

Aboard those planes will be 625,530 passengers arriving for the holiday week, or 89,362 per day. Of these, 369,222 will be domestic bookings, and the rest passengers on international flights.

The airport is also introducing a number of upgrades to improve passenger convenience and safety over the holiday period, including a common-use self-service (CUSS) check-in counter, a common-use bag drop system, a new passenger validation system (PVS), and self-boarding gates.

Airport authorities are striving to improve the quality of services on the ground in time for the holiday, including facilities for passengers with special needs, he added.

To ensure safety, joint patrol teams consisting of airport security guards, Air Force officers, police officers and dog-handling teams will patrol the airport, aided by a real-time passenger tracking system.

Arrivals can book onward transfer services online through ride-hailing applications such as Grab and Cabb or through dedicated transport counters at the airport. Passengers can also use the SRT's Red Line and feeder buses to connect to the city's electric train route.

The airport's two car parks can accommodate up to 3,508 cars between them.

Shuttle buses between the car parks and terminals, which depart every 15 minutes, will operate round the clock throughout the holiday period, he said.